New Year, New You 2023 at APL! 

AUBURN, ME (December 29, 2022) — Mindfulness Meditation Seriespresented by Tisha Bremner of Inner Light Wellness; Tuesdays – January 10, 17, 24 & 31 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. Online, via Zoom

In this series, participants will be introduced to a variety of techniques that will help clear their minds, calm their emotions, and shift their perspectives during times of challenge. Each session offers tools that can be implemented right away to make positive improvements building resilience and managing stress. Each topic is discussed in a 45-minute class with an optional Q&A session.

Week 1: Introduction to Mindful Meditation; Week 2: Nurturing Emotions; Week 3: The Power of Gratitude; Week 4: Self-Compassion Matters

This series will be led by Tisha Bremner, Learn more about Tisha at innerlightwell.com.

This program will take place via Zoom, and registration is required. To register, call the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4. Be sure to provide your email address when registering. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link on the first day of the series, January 10. The link will be the same for all 4 sessions.

Cooking Healthy on a Budgetpresented by Healthy Androscoggin; Wednesday & Thursday – January 18 & 19 – 3:30-5:00 p.m. In person – Androscoggin Community Room

Want to learn how to prepare delicious, healthy foods and stay within your budget? Join this FREE, 2-class series to gain tools, information and recipes to help you sharpen your skills! These engaging classes cover topics to help you shop, cook, and eat healthier foods while staying within your food budget. All participants receive a colorful cookbook with 24 healthy, low-cost recipes and nutrition tips. Each session will include either a food demo, prep, or take-home option!

This series will be led by Becca Schoen, SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator from Healthy Androscoggin. Becca’s passion is growing food – watching the amazing process of seed to plant – and then transforming it into delicious dishes in the kitchen!

NOTE: This is a two-class series, please plan to attend both sessions — Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19!

For our planning purposes, registration is required. Please visit the Events page of APL’s website – www.auburnpubliclibrary.org – or contact the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.