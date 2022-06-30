LPL to Host Summer Reading and Maine Community Solar

LEWISTON, ME (June 22, 2022) — SUMMER READING AT LEWISTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

The 2022 Summer Reading program at Lewiston Public Library begins June 27th and will run until August 13th. The library will have free, public Oceans of Possibilities themed events and reading programs for children, teens, and adults throughout the summer. Check the library’s website at www.lplonline.org/events-programs to see upcoming events.

This summer all ages will be using a bookmark to track reading and activities for prizes. Pick up a bookmark at the library, complete the activities listed, and turn it in at the library to be entered into our end-of-summer prize drawings. Children and Teens will also get to choose a free book to keep for every reading bookmark completed. All ages may complete as many reading bookmarks as they wish throughout the summer reading program.

Admission is free to all Summer Reading events and no library card is required to participate in the reading programs. Prizes must be picked up in person at the library. The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information on the 2022 Summer Reading program is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 207-513-3135 or LPLReference@lewistonmaine.gov.

KIDS ACTIVITIES

We’ve got pirates, magicians, sharks, tall tales, tide pools, and more! We’ll have different themes each week, plus events and crafts, and you can participate in our book prize program! Follow us on Facebook @LPL Kids for updates.

Starting the week of June 27, we’ll have fun craft activities in our program room you can do anytime you stop by the library, and an ocean of fun events! Here’s a sneak peak of the free, family-friendly events we’ve got coming up:

June 26-July 2: Pirates & Treasures crafts in the program room all week, plus:

June 27: Summer Reading Kick-off Event at Festival Plaza (Hosted by Auburn Public Library)

July 2: Phil the Magician

July 3-July 9: The Seven Seas crafts all week in the program room all week, plus:

July 9: Matinee movie at Lewiston Public Library

July 10-July 16: Our Blue Planet crafts in the program room all week, plus:

July 14: Climate Clean-up! with Ms. Alexis

July 17-July 23: Shark Week crafts in the program room all week, plus:

July 20: Mr. Drew and His Animals, Too!

July 23: Shark Attack! with Ms. Sara

July 24-July 30: Ocean Animals crafts in the program room all week, plus:

July 27: Great Tentacles! Cephalopods STEAM with Ms. Ivy

July 30: Magnificent Monster Circus

MAINE COMMUNITY SOLAR

The Lewiston Public Library will host Maine Community Solar for an information session on Tuesday, July 12 at 5:30pm in Callahan Hall and streaming virtually on Zoom and Facebook. This free, public program will cover what community solar is, how it works, and what the benefits are to Maine residents.

With solar farms going up across the state and flyers arriving weekly in the mail, it can be difficult to parse what all this information means and how the average citizen can take advantage to have a lower monthly electric bill. After the presentation, there will be an option to ask additional questions. If you think you might be interested in participating in community solar, bring a copy of your most recent electric bill and get one-on-one assistance with signing up for a program that is the best fit for you.

Maine Community Solar is a local organization educating Maine businesses and consumers about the benefits of community solar and helping them enroll in the program that’s right for them. They are on a mission to make Maine a leader in sustainability and renewable energy. For more information, please visit www.mainecommunitysolar.org

Maine Community Solar is a local organization educating Maine businesses and consumers about the benefits of community solar and helping them enroll in the program that's right for them. They are on a mission to make Maine a leader in sustainability and renewable energy. For more information, please visit www.mainecommunitysolar.org

Admission is free to all Library events. Registration required for Zoom participation only. Event will also be livestreamed to Facebook.