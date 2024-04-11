Maine Center for Palliative Medicine achieves distinction

LEWISTON, ME – The Maine Center for Palliative Medicine proudly announces it has achieved distinction through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of Palliative Medicine.

This distinction is awarded through a process in which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Distinctions by ACHC (Accreditation Commission for Health Care) reflect an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS.

The Maine Center for Palliative Medicine works to reframe the language of illness and determine goals for care based on what matters most to you and your family. We’re here to support and guide you and your loved ones in navigating the complex dynamics of serious illness.

Through partnerships with patients, families, caregivers, and healthcare providers, we honor your lived experience.

For more information, please visit Androscoggin.org or contact us at (207) 777-7740