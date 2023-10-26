LEWISTON, ME—Award-winning author Mary Morton Cowan will speak about her family history that inspired her new book, “Trouble in Nathan’s Woods,” set during World War I at a New Hampshire lumber camp. The free presentation is part of the Books & Stories program and will take place at noon Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Franco Center.

Cowan is a member of the Morton family that owned the Paris Manufacturing Company in South Paris. PMC is known for manufacturing wooden chairs, skis and sleds. The family operated a lumber camp in Crystal, N.H., near the Canadian border, which supplied wood for PMC. Morton’s presentation will include photos of the camp from the early- and mid-20th century, including a photo of the lumbermen’s bunkhouse.

Cowan’s father spent his early childhood living in the camp. Cowan’s fictionalized story is based on her father’s and aunt’s memories. World War I raged in Europe while enemy spies lurked in New Hampshire, causing trouble in the woods.

Cowan will speak about why she wrote the book, and she will share vintage photos of the actual logging operation, taken by her grandfather, Clarence G. Morton.

This event is free and open to the public.

It is suggested that participants buy the featured book or any of the author’s books ahead of the presentation and bring them to be signed by the author.

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Parking is available in the mill lot. The building is handicap accessible on the Lincoln St. Alley side.

The Books & Stories program at the Franco Center has been funded in part by the Maine Humanities Council and Maine Arts Commission.

The lumbermen’s bunkhouse at the logging camp in New Hampshire. Submitted photo.