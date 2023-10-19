LEWISTON, ME–The Franco Center will present the trademark toe-tapping music of Fiddle-icious at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Fiddle-icious is a community-based orchestra whose members are determined to preserve the cultural heritage of Maine’s traditional fiddle music, dances, and songs passed down from Scottish, Irish, Quebecois, and Acadian ancestors.

The members of Fiddle-icious are part of a larger fellowship that strives to bring joy and purpose to all who participate. The orchestra is directed by master fiddler Don Roy and accompanied by Cindy Roy on piano.

Special guests for this concert include Matt and Erica Brown Shipman, and the sibling act of Rossby, Elsie, and Oliver Arnott.

The audience will hear fiddles, guitars, flutes, banjos, tin whistles, accordions, cellos, violas, mandolins, harps, stand-up bass and other instruments. The orchestra’s music is scored for beginner to advanced players, creating a full, rich sound.

Roy and his wife, Cindy grew up in French-Canadian families where music was an integral part of their lives. Fiddle-icious grew out of their desire to share their knowledge with others, foster community through music and keep their musical heritage alive.

In a social media post, Fiddle-icious stated that the 2023 season is: “Our first concert series since 2019 and we can’t wait to see all your smiling faces!”

To learn more about the group, view the 2009 documentary short, “Fiddle-icious – Community of Music,” produced by the Salt Institute, at www.fiddleicious.com.

Tickets can be purchased through the Franco Center’s box office in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays or call 207-689-2000. Ticket purchases can also be made online at www.francocenter.org/shows.

Tickets in advance:

Tier 1 at $25 and Tier 2 at $20.

Tickets at the door:

Tier 1 at $30 and Tier 2 at $25.

Doors and cash bar open at 1 p.m. Concert is at 2 p.m. The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston.

“Taste the Music” Volume 17, the 2023 Music Series by Fiddle-icious music CDs will be available for purchase at the concert.

Handicap access is on the Lincoln Street Alley side of the building. Parking is in the mill lot across the street. Additional parking, should the mill lot be full, is in the city-owned Lincoln St. Lot on the corner of Lincoln and Oxford streets; in the parking garage at the corner of Lincoln and Chestnut streets; and in the Lincoln St. Lot across from F.X. Marcotte.

