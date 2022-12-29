Mayoral Holiday Address by Mayor Sheline

LEWISTON, ME (December 20, 2022) — Happy holidays! During this special time of the year, I extend an offering of joy, peace, and love to everyone in Lewiston. I also want to recognize all of our community members who are serving our country in the armed forces away from home. I am filled with gratitude for their sacrifice and thank them for their service.

As the new year fast approaches, I’m sure that 2023 will be full of new opportunities and challenges. Whatever the new year brings, I have confidence that we can move forward together. May you have a joyful holiday season and a happy new year.

Merry Christmas to You and Yours,

Mayor Carl L. Sheline