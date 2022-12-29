“Surviving Divorce” to be Held in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ME (December 20, 2022)—Prince of Peace Parish is offering a divorce ministry for men and women who have suffered from or are going through the difficulty of divorce.

“Surviving Divorce” is a 12-week program that will begin on Wednesday, January 4, with sessions running each Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the hall of Holy Cross Church on 1080 Lisbon Street in Lewiston. Each week, the group will review a 30-minute video covering a variety of topics like shock, denial, anger, grief, guilt, forgiveness, money, the courts, the kids, the ex-spouse, annulment, dating, sexuality, spirituality, remarriage or staying single, and much more.

“This program was created to bring hope and healing to those who have experienced the pain and loneliness of a divorce. It is for the newly separated and divorced and those still struggling with issues many years later,” said Fr. Daniel Greenleaf, pastor of Prince of Peace Parish. “It will help them answer their questions, restore hope, and begin authentic healing.”

Admission to the group is only permitted through the third session in order to preserve group mutual trust and congeniality.

There is a registration fee of $20 to cover the cost of participant workbooks and supplies, but financial assistance is available if needed. Pre-registration is required to ensure that there are enough materials and to that the program is right for you.

To register or for additional details, call the parish office at 207-777-1200 or contact the program’s facilitators: Liz Oken (207-754-6366) or Brian Labrecque (207-576-6288).