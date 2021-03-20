From Rep. Connor

AUGUSTA – State Representative Jonathan Connor (R-Lewiston) recently announced that the Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) Work Plan for Calendar Years 2021, 2022 and 2023 is available. The estimated value of work in the plan totals more than 2,180 individual work items with a total value of $2.71 billion.

The MDOT Work Plan for Lewiston includes 11 projects totaling $8,136,000 for the City of Lewiston.

The work includes improvements to Route 202, Route 126, Alfred Plourde Parkway, East Avenue, Five Corners and other local highway and intersection improvements.

“MDOT Work Plan projects will benefit our local communities in many ways,” said Rep. Connor. “I am pleased to see several MDOT projects scheduled for the next three years in our area. They will make our roads safer and strengthen our local economy.”

The full work plan, searchable by municipality, is available at the Maine Department of Transportation’s website at http://bitly.ws/c527.

Rep. Jonathan Connor (R-Lewiston) represents Maine House District 58, which comprises the eastern half of the City of Lewiston.