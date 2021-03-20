MDOT work plan for Minot, Auburn

From Rep. Libby

AUGUSTA – State Representative Laurel D. Libby (R – Auburn) recently announced that the Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) Work Plan for Calendar Years 2021, 2022, and 2023 is available.

The estimated value of work in the plan totals more than 2,180 individual work items with a total value of $2.71 billion.

The MDOT Work Plan for District 64 includes 43 projects and local road assistance totaling nearly $27.5 million.

The work includes improvements at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport; highway construction/rehabilitation of Route 136, Broad Street, and Route 4; maintenance of Gracelawn Road; and paving of Route 202, all in Auburn, as well as over six miles of paving on Route 119, in Minot.

“I’m pleased to see $27.5 million in MDOT Work Plan projects scheduled for Auburn and Minot over the next three years,” said Rep. Libby. “These and other projects throughout Maine will strengthen our communities, enhance our economy, and make our roads safer.”

The full work plan, searchable by municipality, is available at the Maine Department of Transportation’s Web site at http://bitly.ws/c527.

Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn) represents Maine House District 64, which includes all of Minot and a portion of northern Auburn.