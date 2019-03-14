MSNBC commentator to discuss Mueller investigation at Bates College

Bates College will present a program by Joyce White Vance called “The Mueller Investigation and the Rule of Law” on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. in the college’s Muskie Archives, located at 70 Campus Avenue in Lewiston. Presented by the college’s Harward Center for Community Partnerships, the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 786-6202.

A frequent commentator on the investigation for MSNBC and a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Vance is Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law at Culverhouse School of Law, University of Alabama. She is a member of the Bates Class of 1982.