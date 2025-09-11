NSB hits the ice by sponsoring Jerseys of Maine Gladiators

AUBURN, ME – For over a decade, Norway Savings Bank has been proud to partner with the Maine Gladiators, support that extends to the ice as NSB will serve as the 2025-26 jersey sponsor for all the teams in the program through a donation of $3,750.

“We’re so pleased that our players will wear the NSB logo in competition and that the bank values our commitment to contributing to the development of our youth through the game of hockey,” said Heather Melanson, Fundraiser Coordinator for the Maine Gladiators, which is a non-profit organization. “The Gladiators have thrived for over 60 years with a focus on creating and nurturing a love of the game in boys and girls and an appreciation for sportsmanship and teamwork.”

Based at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, the Gladiators’ programs range from introductory hockey instruction for four-year-old children in the Learn to Play Program to an 18-and-under team with programming for all ages and skill levels in between.

“USA Hockey has recognized the Maine Gladiators for utilizing the latest Age Development Model in growing its young players from preschool to college aged,” said Marc Gosselin, Executive Director of Community Partnerships and Sports Tourism for the City of Auburn. “Volunteer coaches and paid consultants oversee player development, and they’ve been commended for building a love for hockey by using age-appropriate approaches and standards.”

The parents of the young athletes couldn’t be happier with the Gladiator experience.

“The coaches are dedicated, and the team is comprised of some of the nicest boys, girls, and parents,” said one parent.

“It’s a great program with great support. It’s everything we were looking for in travel hockey,” said another. “A long tradition of success and a lot of fun.”

In addition to imparting important life lessons off the ice, the Gladiators teams have also done plenty of winning on it, regularly excelling in state, regional, and national tournaments.

“The Gladiators have developed players that go on to star in Maine high school hockey and beyond, but far more importantly, they’re developing young people who value camaraderie, being a good teammate, and playing the game the right way. These are things we are happy to cheer on,” said Dan Walsh, President and CEO of Norway Savings Bank.

To learn more about the Maine Gladiators, including the many ways in which you can become involved, visit www.mainegladiators.com.