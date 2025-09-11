September exhibit WHA Rotating Art Gallery at CMMC

LEWISTON, ME – The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is proud to display the photographs of Michael Casey and Gene Hamm during the month of September.

Casey graduated from USM in 1982 and has spent many years enjoying the experience of photographing the world around him. In his photographs he attempts to align shape, light and form into something that is pleasing or intriguing to the viewer. His theme for this exhibit is color. ‘There is so much color in fall from yellow leaves to red barns. At the same time, you don’t have to wait until fall as a lazy summer river scene will do’.

Hamm developed an interest in photography thirty-five years ago. After retiring from the Navy, he has spent the last twenty years traveling and photographing throughout the United States and Canada, spending time in every state but Hawaii.

As a member of the Photographic Society of America (PSA), he has successfully competed in photo salons in the United States and Internationally. He has obtained a PSA Five (5) Star Rating in the Nature Provisions. Memberships in various camera clubs has kept him motivated.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

“Bristlecone Pine #93” by Gene Hamm