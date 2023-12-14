Patient from mass casualty event discharged from CMMC

LEWISTON, ME — Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals lined the hallway leading to the exit of Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) today in an emotional sendoff to one of the two remaining patients from the Oct. 25 mass casualty event in Lewiston.

Following complicated surgery and weeks of recovery, the patient was cleared to return home, exactly six weeks since the incident occurred.

Central Maine Healthcare team members wished the patient well and applauded as he and his family members made their way past them. The swell of emotion was apparent, as what was intended to be a quiet moment quickly became joyful for all.

“What a sight it was to see this brave patient leaving our hospital,” said Steve Littleson, president and CEO, Central Maine Healthcare. “He has been with us for six weeks, and in that time our doctors, nurses and other team members have formed a powerful bond with him. We wish him and his wonderful family all the best as he continues his recovery at home.”

“This is a big day for not just this patient, but for all of us here at CMMC,” said John Alexander, MD, chief medical officer, Central Maine Healthcare (CMH). “The tragedy of Oct. 25 took an emotional toll on our community, so to see another one of these patients heading home is an enormous morale boost for our team members who have cared for them and all that hold him in their thoughts.”

There is now one remaining patient at CMMC from the Oct. 25 mass casualty event. That patient is in stable condition.

On the evening of the tragedy, CMMC assembled a team of more than a dozen surgeons with expertise in orthopedics, cardiovascular, thoracic, colorectal, plastic, urologic and general surgery. They were aided by more than 100 other physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, all of whom received training in mass casualty incidents.

The doctors, nurses and team members of CMMC extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragic event. As part of our ongoing responsibility to continue serving as the regional trauma center for central Maine, we have established the CMMC Compassionate Care Fund for Trauma Response and Support. To donate, please visit cmhc.org/cmmc/ways-to-give