Cast announced for CLT’s And Then There Were None

Director Danny Gay has announced the cast for the upcoming Community Little Theatre (CLT) production of the murder mystery And Then There Were None.

In this classic Agatha Christie whodunit, ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. Christie herself described this play as her best piece of craftsmanship.

Cast members standing from left are Harry Gray, Tony Roy, Roger Philippon, Jacob Osborne, and Ray Fletcher. Sitting are Elise Christie, Archer Slater, Andrea Myles-Hunkin, and Sarah Duncan. Not pictured is Phil Vampatella.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on January 19, 20, 25, and 26, and at 2:00 p.m. on January 21, 27, and 28. Tickets and subscriptions are available online at www.laclt.com/box-office or by calling 783-0958. Ticket prices (including all fees) are $25.00 for adults, $22.00 for seniors and students, and $17.00 for children ages 13 and under.