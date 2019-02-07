Rolly’s Diner honored for 25 years of community service

At a recent meeting of the United New Auburn Association, Sen. Ned Claxton (D-Auburn) presented an official legislative sentiment on behalf of the members of the Maine House and Senate to Rolly’s Diner, honoring the business for its 25 years of community service and engagement.

A legislative sentiment is a significant expression from the Maine House and Senate to acknowledge individual, civic, or organizational accomplishments or other important events.

Located at 87 Mill Street in Auburn, Rolly’s Diner is known for its great food and community involvement. The United New Auburn Association meets monthly at Rolly’s, occasionally inviting speakers from the City of Auburn, including the city planner and local law enforcement officials. The family-owned business has been run over the years by Ken, Jean, and Rolande Blais, who passed away earlier this month.