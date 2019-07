The next luncheon of the Sampson Air Force Base Veterans Association will take place on Thursday, July 11 at noon at the Chickadee Restaurant in Lewiston. The speaker will be Jack Flowers, author of “Rat Six.” This informal monthly get-together for those who took basic training at Sampson Air Force Base in the 1940s and ’50s is open to all veterans and their guests. For more information, call 657-4909.