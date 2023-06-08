AUGUSTA, ME (June 2, 2023) — On Thursday, June 1, Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, and other members of the Legislature welcomed Basilio Mpaka from Lewiston Middle School to serve as an Honorary Page in the Senate session.

“I am so proud of Basilio for being an honor roll student and coming to Augusta to experience the Senate firsthand,” said Sen. Rotundo. “It was great to meet him and his wonderful family. I look forward to seeing more honor roll students and their families in the State House.”

Honorary pages are invited to perform duties such as delivering messages to Senators and distributing amendments and supplements in the Chamber under the supervision of the Sergeant-at-Arms and other chamber staff. Those wishing to sign up as Honorary Pages should contact Alex Ferguson in the Senate Secretary’s office at Alex.Ferguson@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1540.

Mpaka Lumbizimbizi, Sen. Peggy Rotundo, Pascoal Mpaka, Victoria Mpaka, Valente Mpaka, Basilio Mpaka and Arieth Mpaka in the Senate Chamber.