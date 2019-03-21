Senior College Outdoor Adventure Club goes sleighing

Club members ready for adventure include (l. to r.) Charlotte Bosworth, Les Bosworth, Diane Higgens, Lucille Clement, Diane Little, Irene Frye, Louise Michaud, Mary Jane Beardsley, Cindy Boyd, Pat Vampatella, and Joanne Sabourin.

“The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh over white and drifting snow…” Bursting into sleighing songs was irresistible when 111 members of the USM-LAC Senior College Outdoor Adventure Club set out to explore the fields and woods of High View Farm in Harrison on a sunny day in February.

With sleigh bells ringing, two golden Belgian horses, Madison and Dixon, stepped smartly across the fields following a trail that led into a fairytale woodland. A light snow clung to the branches. “It’s like being in a Christmas card!” one member exclaimed.

Bill and Darcy Winslow, the owners of High View Farm, offer sleigh rides for parties of 12 through their property on suitable weekends in winter. “If it’s too cold for the horses, it’s too cold for you,” explained Bill when he postponed the group’s planned outing in January. But this February day was perfect. A light snow the day before coated the trees. The temperature was a balmy 38°. Dressed in layers, with warm blankets to sit upon and cozy around their knees, club members were ready to enjoy what has become an annual event for the group.

Part way into their trip, they passed a yurt. Recently built, it is heated with a wood stove and is available for rent by the day. “We will take you to it by sleigh and pick you up by sleigh the next day,” said Bill. “All you have to do is keep the wood stove going.”

Just before the ride’s end, the group stopped at a campfire, where logs were blazing and hot chocolate and marshmallows for toasting were waiting. Kelly, the farm dog who had run alongside the sleigh, pushed into the group eager for a tasty treat. “If it weren’t for this Senior College club, I would never have a horse-drawn sleighing experience like this,“ one member said. Everyone agreed it was the perfect outing for a fine winter day. After 1.5 hours on the trail, the group enjoyed a hearty lunch at Cindy’s Dockside in Poland Spring.

Club membership is included in the annual Senior College membership fee of $35. Club members plan and share the cost of outings held throughout the year. To learn more about activities planned for spring and summer, contact Pat Vampatella at ppvamp@maine.rr.net.