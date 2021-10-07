Shelter hosts pet portrait fundraiser

From GAHS

LEWISTON – The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society is hosting a “Practically Purrfect Pet Portraits” fundraiser.

All funds raised during this whimsical fundraiser will go towards the purchase of a new industrial washing machine, dryer and generator for the shelter.

For $25 per pet, a pet’s photo will be randomly assigned one of more than 100 volunteer artists. Ranging from professional artists to local students (or maybe even a GAHS staff member or volunteer!); pet owners will have their very own practically purrfect artistic rendering of your precious companion.

To sign up for the fundraiser, submit payment at http://bitly.ws/gwIF

Once payment has been made, post a pet photo to the event’s Facebook page at http://bitly.ws/gwIH.

If someone doesn’t have access to Facebook, a photo can be emailed to giving@gahumane.org.

The event formally kicked off on Monday.

Once the picture has been posted to the event’s Facebook page, per owners can expect a digital copy of the portrait to be posted within 2 weeks. Depending on the artist, physical copies may also be available for pick-up at the shelter.

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society provides a safe haven for over 3,000 sick, homeless, needy and abused animals in the greater Androscoggin area per year. The primary support for the Shelter comes from fundraising events and donations of caring citizens.

The Humane Society is located at 55 Strawberry Avenue in Lewiston.

Anyone interested in volunteering as an artist, please call the shelter at 783-2311 or email giving@gahumane.org.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal should visit available pets on their website at www.SavingPetsInMaine.org.

Pet lovers can also join them on www.facebook/GAHumane.