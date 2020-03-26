Side By Each Brewing offers delivery, curbside pick-up services

Side By Each Brewing Co., the Auburn, Maine brewery that opened in 2019, announced that the company will commence delivery and curbside pick-up of many of its beer and coffee offerings, and that they expected these services to last for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. The brewery and its adjoining business partner, Pinky D’s Poutine Factory, also remain open for takeout of beer, coffee, food, and most of their other products.

“With our taproom only open for takeout due to the pandemic, we’re continually looking for new ways to get our beer to people while being responsible about social distancing and public health,” said Matt Johannes, who started the brewery with co-owner Ben Low.

“We’ve basically lost 80% of our sales overnight,” said Low, “so we have to be open minded and creative and try new things without sacrificing our primary goals of quality and service.”

Low and Johannes stated that they are planning to keep their four employees on during the crisis, though they have cut back their operating hours.

“We’ve really been touched by the outpouring of support from our regulars and our Community Supported Brewing program members, our business partners, and our community as a whole,” Johannes said.

“The next few weeks will be challenging to say the least, but if that support continues, we’ll be okay,” Low added.

Side By Each offers a Community Supported Brewing program in which members pay for a year or six month share and gradually redeem their shares for growlers of the company’s beer, along with other benefits. Members will be able to receive their growlers via curbside or home delivery, Johannes and Low stated.

Customers will be able to pick up growlers of Side By Each Brewing’s frequently changing selection of 15 or more house-brewed beers, along with most of their coffee offerings, breakfast sandwiches and pastries, merchandise, and gift cards, at the curbside of the brewery, located at 1110 Minot Avenue in Auburn. Pinky D’s Poutine Factory, a separate business in the same building, also remains open for takeout and can bring anything from their menu to waiting vehicles.

Side By Each Brewing will also deliver many of their products, including growlers of beer filled to order, boxes of coffee, coffee beans, merchandise, and other items, within a 10 mile radius of the brewery during morning and evening delivery runs Tuesday through Saturday.

Items available for curbside and home or office delivery, as well as details on the ordering process and times, are listed on the brewery’s website (www.sidebyeachbrewing.com) and Facebook page, and orders can be placed by phone (689-3030) or email (sxe2u@sidebyeachbrewing.com). “Our community is strong, and we’ll get through this if we work together,” Low said. “We want to be a part of the solution for our customers, and we’re counting on the community to be part of ours.”