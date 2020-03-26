FREE e-scribe now!

Pinky D’s Poutine open for takeout

March 26, 2020
Pinky D’s takeout door entrance.

Pinky D’s Poutine Factory is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and are following strict sanitation and hygiene procedures. They sincerely care about the well-being of their patrons, their staff and their partners at Side By Each Brewing. 

Pinky D’s is happy to continue to serve the community through their takeout window located through their separate entry door. They are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Their full menu of poutine, wings, flatbread, burgers and more is available for takeout. You can also call ahead and place your order at (207) 809-2030.

