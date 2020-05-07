From pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, students at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston are consistently involved in service, helping many in need around them while gaining a deeper understanding of community, generosity, and responsibility. That assistance continues to be provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning.

“The Key Club is a service organization for students to volunteer in the school and around the community,” said Pamela Kay, a nurse and health educator at St. Dom’s.

“Our club decided to donate what we would be selling in the canteen at school to the nursing staff of five different units, doctors, and respiratory therapists at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.”

A post on the CMMC Facebook page offered gratitude for the thoughtful gesture: “Team members on our nursing units, respiratory therapists and hospitalists really enjoyed the delivery of chips and full-sized candy bars from the St. Dom’s Key Club today! Thank you so much!”

Through the many service projects of the Key Club and other organizations at St. Dom’s, the students are spreading the Gospel and fulfilling a call to serve those in need.

“We want students filled with the fire of the Holy Spirit as they are taught to be leaders in our community,” said Timothy Gallic, president of Saint Dominic Academy. “A school community filled with joy and gratitude is a mark of good things happening, and we are so grateful for the impact of the Key Club and our other service initiatives.”