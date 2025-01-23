Stanton Bird Club monthly educational meeting February 3rd

AUBURN, ME — On February 3rd, the Stanton Bird Club will be hosting the third in its 2024- 25 lecture series presenting “Birding in the Falkland Islands” with Loring (Danny) Danforth, PhD.

Situated 300 miles off the coast of South America, the remote Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) are a destination for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. The islands are considered one of the great penguin capitals of the world with as many as a million penguins nesting there every summer. But beyond penguins, over 230 species of birds have been recorded including 70 breeding birds, 20 regular migrants, and more than 130 vagrants.

Having taught at Bates for 40 years and retiring in 2022 as the Charles A. Dana Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, Danforth has been a member of the Stanton Bird Club and an avid birder for over 35 years traveling widely to see birds and wildlife all over the world.

The talk will be held on Monday, February 3rd from 4-6pm at the Auburn Public Library. The public is welcome. The lecture series is free of charge.

The Stanton Bird Club, a leader in environmental awareness, owns and manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary in Lewiston as well as the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield.

More information about other activities of the Club can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org and on its Facebook page.

Loring “Danny” Danforth PhD