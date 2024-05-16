Top Gun LA Pitch-Off celebrates entrepreneurial success

LEWISTON, ME –The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce hosted the highly anticipated 8th annual Top Gun LA Regional Pitch-Off Competition at The Public Theater, presented by the City of Lewiston. The event, showcasing the culmination of months of entrepreneurial development, brought together a diverse array of early-stage companies vying for recognition and advancement opportunities.

Shanna Cox, President and CEO of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, expressed gratitude to all attendees and participants for their support. “We are thrilled to witness the culmination of dedication and hard work exhibited by our entrepreneurial community in the Top Gun LA Regional Pitch-Off Competition,” Cox remarked.

The Top Gun LA Regional Pitch-Off Competition featured presentations from companies that had completed a rigorous 12-week entrepreneurial development program. Participants benefited from expert guidance on various aspects of business development, including market analysis, team building, financial planning, and branding strategies. The program, designed to foster the growth of local businesses, received invaluable support from the City of Lewiston and other regional sponsors.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the City of Lewiston, the City of Auburn, and 75 Park for their unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in our region,” Cox acknowledged. “Their generous support made this program possible and accessible to our aspiring entrepreneurs.”

The highlight of the event was the announcement of the competition winners. Jacqueline Clark and Sean Corcoran of Nor’Easter Oyster Co emerged as the first-place winners, earning recognition for their innovative business concept and compelling pitch. Lorie Costigan of Glendarragh Lavender secured second place, while Sarah Chadburn of Garden Bevy was named as the alternate winner.

“These remarkable entrepreneurs exemplify the spirit of innovation and perseverance that defines our region,” Cox stated. “We congratulate them on their well-deserved success and look forward to supporting their continued growth and impact on Maine’s economy.”

The Top Gun LA Regional Pitch-Off Competition is part of a broader effort by the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce to support and empower local businesses. Through initiatives like the Top Gun program, the Chamber aims to nurture a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem that drives economic prosperity and community development.

For more information about the Top Gun LA Regional Pitch-Off Competition and upcoming Chamber events, please visit LAMetroChamber.com.

About Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce:

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to fostering a vibrant business community and promoting economic growth in the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Area.

L-R Sarah Chadburn, Jacqueline Clark, Lorie Costigan. Photo Credit Ryan Captures Life