Budget Document Technology becomes member of CEO Club

LEWISTON, ME—Xerox has announced that Budget Document Technology of Lewiston is among the companies selected this year to be a member of their CEO Club.

Budget Document Technology has been an independently owned, New England-based office technology and equipment dealer since 1989. The company provides customized, customer-focused office solutions for businesses and organizations across the country, resulting in workplace efficiency, reduced costs, and reliable service.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a member of the Xerox CEO Club,” said Tom Ouellette, President. “The Budget Document Technology team goes above and beyond to provide outstanding service to our clients and business partners.Thank you to our team for this achievement.”

The Xerox CEO Club is an annual program that celebrates the top one percent of partners who have delivered exceptional results and exemplified behaviors crucial to industry growth.

“This is an important time in Xerox’s 117-year history, and we have a lot to be proud of,” said CEO of Xerox, Steve Bandrowczak, to recipients of this honor. “Our progress and accomplishments this past year would not have been possible without your contributions, as well as your energy, passion, can-do attitude, and growth mindset.”