TRIO students earn scholarships at CMCC
The TRIO Student Support Services Program at Central Maine Community College has awarded over $12,000 in scholarships to 17 students this semester. These scholarship recipients were selected in recognition of their achievements and determination to succeed at the college.
Created in 1965, the federal TRIO program focuses on assisting first-generation, low-income, or disabled students succeed in higher education. TRIO staff help students with academic advising, time and money management, financial aid, accessing college resources, and access to cultural enrichment opportunities. Now in its twenty-first year at CMCC, TRIO is a selective program whose goals are student persistence, academic achievement, graduation, and transfer to a baccalaureate program.