Volunteer to discuss Peace Corps experience at APL 

Current Peace Corps volunteer Selena Wallace will present a program called “My Life in the Peace Corps” on Tuesday, November 20 at 3 p.m. at Auburn Public Library. The program is free and designed for all ages. Since departing in June of 2017, Wallace has been living in Tinambac, a municipality in Camarines Sur province in the Philippines, where she has been working with local partner organizations to advance sustainable, community-based development projects that improve the lives of local people.

