WLU prom gown giveaway

Looking for a free dress for prom? You can get one at the 7th Annual Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foss Mansion located at 19 Elm Street, Auburn.

Sponsored by the Woman’s Literary Union, donating gowns is a good cause. It benefits you cleaning out your closet and donors become a fairy godmother by helping girls find the perfect gown for the perfect evening. For more information or to donate your extra gowns call 795-6134.

The Woman’s Literary Union was organized in 1892 with a mission of intellectual, cultural, and educational advancement of the community and to preserve the Foss Mansion which is on the National Registry of Historic Places. The WLU of Androscoggin County is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization. For more information check womansliteraryunion.org