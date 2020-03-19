Franco Center cancellations and postponements

At the Gendron Franco Center, the safety of their patrons is always of primary concern. The Center will continue to follow the guidelines from state and local health officials to help ensure the safety of patrons and staff. Given this consideration, The Gendron Franco Center administration and staff have made a decision to postpone the following events: the Josee Vachon Concert scheduled for March 18 is re-scheduled to June 10; the 4th Annual Comedy Invitational scheduled for March 20 is re-scheduled to June 19; Skosh: Celebration of the Music of Prince scheduled for April 18 is re-scheduled to June 20; and the Medieval Feast scheduled for March 27/28 re-scheduled to July 24/25. Cancellations include La Rencontre, March 19; Scottish Fiddle Orchestra April 1; La Rencontre, April 9; the Piano Concert with David Fung, April 17, and the Adult Prom Apr 11. We ask that people not to visit in person at this time regarding tickets, but to contact us by phone (207-689-2000) or email boxoffice@francocenter.org with any questions or concerns.