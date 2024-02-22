YWCA’S Aqua Park open during February Vacation

LEWISTON, ME — The Aqua Park at YWCA Central Maine is back by popular demand! Please Join us for a special February Vacation event on Saturday, February 24th, and Sunday February 25th.

“Individuals and families looking for a fun, indoor activity to do during February vacation don’t have to look far. YWCA Central Maine invested in this unique Aqua Park that is unlike any other activity available in Central Maine in 2022. Brought out for special occasions we decided that February vacation was a great reason to set it up, and let people have fun for a weekend.” Said Jennifer Molloy, Chief Development and Communications Officer.

The park includes a trampoline, a tunnel, a rock wall, and a slide. There are 25 spots per session, so prior registration and reservation is required, and multiple lifeguards will be on duty.

Participation is for 8 years old and up.

To register go to our website and create an account in RecDesk and select “Aqua Park”. Registration is now open.

If you have further questions please call the front desk at 207-795-4050.