YWCA’S Women of Achievement to honor local leaders

AUBURN, ME — YWCA Central Maine’s Women of Achievement Awards being held on March 10th, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch will honor four distinguished women from Androscoggin County and the Greater State of Maine. The event will be Emceed by Lori Voornas WHOM 94.9 DJ, part of Townsquare Media.

The Women of Achievement Awards Brunch is not only a uniquely, powerful celebration of women leaders, it is also an opportunity for proceeds to support the YWCA’s work in the community, which provides meaningful programming and services to further the mission of empowering women, and eliminating racism, including scholarships for children in our community to attend summer camp and swim lessons.

The Women of Achievement Awards Brunch is one the YWCA’s largest bi-annual fundraisers and was founded in 2015 to honor the powerful leadership of women in Maine. This award program began to recognize the outgoing YWCA Board President, Lee Young. The decision to honor her work inspired YWCA executive leadership to create annual awards to celebrate the accomplishments of women in our community and state in four distinct categories. The award namesakes have all contributed their service to YWCA and their legacies inspire the work of the organization. The four awards include the Lee Young Leadership Award, the Marcia Baxter Social Justice Award, the Tonie Ramsey Service Award, and the Priscilla Gendron Legacy Award.

The winners are:

Shanna Cox, President and CEO, LA Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce – Lee Young Leadership Award for excellence in professional, community, civic, or artistic leadership

Paula Marcus-Platz, Psychotherapist – Priscilla Gendron Legacy Award for extraordinary investment in public enrichment through philanthropic giving and fundraising

Abby Reuscher, Science Teacher, Lewiston Public Schools – Marcia Baxter Social Justice Award for courage, commitment, leadership, and humility in working toward a more just and equitable community.

Linda Scott, Lewiston Homeless Warming Shelter and Self Employed – Tonie Ramsie Service Award for exceptional, long-term commitment to improving communities and the lives of others through service.

In addition to announcing award winners, YWCA Central Maine announced the keynote speaker, Judith Josiah-Martin, PhD. Judith Josiah-Martin, PhD, ACSW, CADC, has been a part of the University of Maine community for the past 16 years, as School of Social Work faculty and as the Director of Multicultural Student Life. Dr. Josiah-Martin will be addressing the reception with a keynote called “The Shoulders of Strong Women: Walking Forward Together.”

YWCA Central Maine invites the community to celebrate with us at the Women of Achievement Awards Brunch. The event includes brunch, keynote speech, award ceremony, and a Silent Auction. Tickets are on sale now: https://YWCAMaineWOA.eventbrite.com

If you are interested in sponsoring this event or donating an item to the silent auction please reach out to Jennifer Molloy, Chief Development and Communications Officer at jmolloy@ywcamaine.org