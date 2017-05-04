Big Brothers Big Sisters to “Bowl for Kids’ Sake”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine invites businesses, organizations and individuals to participate in the 2017 Androscoggin Bowl for Kids’ Sake, taking place at Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston Thursday through Saturday, May 11 through 13. The event brings together teams of bowlers to raise pledges for BBBS’ one-to-one mentoring programs in local schools for “Littles,” or children ages 5 to 14.

According to BBBS Manager Jennifer Cartmell, Bowl for Kids’ Sake is the agency’s largest fundraising event, providing more than half of the operating budget that serves seven counties in Mid-coast, Eastern and Central Maine. Funds raised through Bowl for Kids’ Sake play a critical role in creating and supporting the carefully made matches between high school and college students and their Littles in school-based programs in Androscoggin County.

All Big Brothers Big Sisters services are free of charge to children and families. Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine served more than 700 youth. Approximately $1,000 is needed to fund each mentoring match. That amount covers screening, training of mentors and volunteers, supplies, and, at many schools, provides a healthy afternoon snack. It also covers the monthly support provided by BBBS professional staff to both the Little and the Big to ensure their relationship is developing in a healthy and safe manner.

Businesses and individuals can register bowling teams, select a desired bowling date and time, and create personal fundraising pages where supporters can make electronic donations online at bbbsmidmaine.org.

Bowlers can also download pledge forms from the website to collect donations and bring the pledge sheet to the event. Teams that raise $500 or more will receive this year’s “Go Big or Go Home” t-shirts at the event. Individuals who raise $100 or more are entered into a grand prize drawing. There will be hourly bowling prizes awarded and a special recognition event for high fundraisers. For more information about the event or volunteering, or for help registering teams, contact Jennifer Cartmell at 653-3857 or jennifer@bbbsmidmaine.org, or visit bbbsmidmaine.org.