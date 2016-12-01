Boys & Girls Club serves up Thanksgiving dinner

For more than 10 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine’s Auburn-Lewiston Clubhouse has served up Thanksgiving dinner for the local kids and teens who make up its membership. Thanksgiving dinner at the Clubhouse is especially important for those who might not have a holiday dinner at home. Often, a healthy meal or snack at the Boys & Girls Club is the last nourishment of the day for many of its members. Last year, the Clubs served more than 91,000 daily meals and snacks to members in Southern Maine, representing a 19% increase from the prior year.

For the eighth year in a row, the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club was on hand to help serve the hearty potluck meal, supplied by Club parents and supporters, to the nearly 100 kids and teens who attended. “We are really happy and proud to participate,” said Don Fournier, President of the L-A Rotary Club, which recently awarded the Auburn-Lewiston Clubhouse with more than $5,000 in proceeds raised at the inaugural Criterion, held at Kennedy Park in Lewiston in July.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine is to inspire and enable all young people, particularly those who need it most, to realize their full potential as responsible, productive and caring citizens. The Clubs serve 2,850 youth, ages 6 to 18. Their five locations in Lewiston-Auburn and Greater Portland are safe places for children and teens to learn, have fun and develop skills and interests that last a lifetime. To learn more about the or organization or the Auburn-Lewiston Clubhouse, see www.bgcmaine.org.