Evergreen Subaru donates $27,500 to Androscoggin Land Trust

Representatives of Androscoggin Land Trust and Evergreen Subaru gather to complete the Subaru Share the Love campaign. From left are Wes Davis of ALT, Bill Bergeon of Subaru of New England, Bob Kleckner of ALT, Evergreen Subaru managing owner Doug Weisz, Josh Bisson, Ashley Marquis and Barry Dean of Evergreen Subaru, Shelley Kruszewski, Dana Little, Jim Pross, Woody Trask, Marian Claxton, Doug Boyd and Mary Howes of ALT, and Lynn Weisz of Evergreen Subaru.

Evergreen Subaru and Subaru of America, Inc. recently donated $27,500 to Androscoggin Land Trust, selected by Evergreen as their “Hometown Charity” for Subaru’s 2016 Share the Love program. The check was presented to board members and staff of Androscoggin Land Trust by Evergreen Subaru’s managing owner, Doug Weisz, and representatives of the ES team.

“The Share the Love Program makes me so proud to be a Subaru dealer,” said Weisz. “Evergreen Subaru was thrilled to be able to help make an impact on an organization that is making such a meaningful impact on Maine’s natural resources for generations to come.”

From November 17, 2016 to January 3, 2017, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru selected one from a list of charities to receive a donation of $250 from SOA. The national charities SOA selected for the list were the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation. Subaru dealerships also had the option of adding a local charity to the list. Evergreen selected Androscoggin Land Trust as its “Hometown Charity,” adding it as an organization that customers could select to receive the 2016 Subaru Share the Love donation.

“We are truly grateful to Evergreen Subaru and Subaru of America,” said Androscoggin Land Trust Conservation Director Shelley Kruszewski. “We look forward to translating these funds into enhancements to the access, awareness and safety of our trail systems for people to enjoy. This partnership will continue to have a significant impact on our work.”

