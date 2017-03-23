Franco Center presents Adult Prom Night April 7 and 8

The Gendron Franco Center will present its Adult Prom Night on Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, at 7 p.m. Billed as “just like high school… only better,” the event will be hosted by Franco Center director Mitch Thomas in the guise of the principal of fictitious L-A High School.

“We’re all adults here, and you can do anything you want at Prom,” says Principal Thomas. “However, there are rules! Get dressed up and be prepared for a prom night celebration loaded with lots of laughter, great food, music from across the decades, the ‘prom punch’ you always dreamed of, chaperons, and many more surprises. So bring your friends and join us for the most fun you’ve had since high school… maybe the most fun you’ve ever had!”

The theme of this year’s prom is “Under the Sea.” The evening’s program will include the coronation of the Prom King and Queen, cheerleaders, a photo booth, and more. The doors and bar will open at 7 p.m. A delicious buffet dinner prepared by the Franco Center staff will be served from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. After that, guests will dance to tunes spanning the second half of the 20th century until 11:30 p.m. D.J. Eric Lunt of Big E Entertainment will return to play “Wolfman Jack” for both nights.

The ticket price of $40 includes dinner, dancing, entertainment, on-site parking at the Continental Mill, and other surprises. There are reserved seats remaining, but booking early is advised. To reserve individual seats or tables for large parties, call 783-1585 or see francocenter.org.

Adult Prom Night is sponsored in part by Ann’s Flower Shop. Those attending may call Ann’s at 782-3457 to order corsages and boutonnieres and have them held at will-call for the event. Community Little Theatre at 30 Academy Street in Auburn will open its costume shop by appointment to rent out dresses and tuxes from every era. For more information, call the Franco Center at 783-1585.