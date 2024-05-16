Rotarians helping at Trinity Jubilee Center

LEWISTON, ME — Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club President Roger Philippon, left, and longtime member Ed Plourde sort various food items at the Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston. L-A Rotary Club members volunteer every Tuesday morning with the Jubilee Center’s Food Rescue Project, which brings together local food providers interested in donating leftover food to those in need. Learn more at trinityjubileecenter.org/.

The L-A Rotary Club has been serving the community since its founding in 1917. In addition to various volunteer activities, the club raises funds to support local service agencies and to provide yearly scholarships to graduating seniors from area high schools. The club meets every Thursday at noon. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to come to a meeting or visit the club website at lewistonauburnrotary.org/.