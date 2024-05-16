May exhibit featured at WHA Rotating Art Gallery

LEWISTON, ME — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is displaying the paintings of Lewiston artists, Susan and Paul Boucher. Owners of Windows to Nature, their avid love of Maine’s outdoors inspires their work and lives.

Susan Boucher has been interested in some kind of art since she was young. Painting predominantly in watercolor utilizing her own photographic images, she calls on her endless fascination with her surroundings as she paints. Her joy in being out in nature is seen in the undulating shapes of flowers and woodland scenes she creates.

For Paul Boucher, art has been an integral part of his life for over 40 years. Though he has studied under various artists he is primarily self-taught. His work combines a sense of realism with his own unique form of imagination, especially when working with his favorite subjects, New England scenes and Maine birds.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

‘Birches’ by Susan Boucher