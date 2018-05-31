Jorgensen wins Saint Dominic Academy Principal’s Award

Saint Dominic Academy senior Taylor Jorgensen of Manchester has been selected to receive the school’s 2018 Principal’s Award. Sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, the award is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Jorgensen finished second in her class academically and participated in Varsity Golf, Varsity Softball, and Competition Cheering while at St. Dom’s. She will attend Bowdoin College in the fall.

“Throughout Taylor’s years at Saint Dominic Academy, she has distinguished herself in the classroom, on the field, and as a leader in the school community,” said Principal Shelly Wheeler. “She is very deserving of this recognition.”

Jorgensen and Wheeler recently attended a statewide Honors Luncheon, where outstanding students from across the state were presented with individual plaques and five $1,000 scholarships were awarded in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. Both McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Maine Principals Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.