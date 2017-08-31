Local Veteran’s Outreach Specialist named Amvets Commander of the Year

Veteran’s Outreach Specialist Jerry Dewitt of Tri-County Mental Health Services was honored at the National Amvets Convention in August with the Department Commander of the Year award. Dewitt, Commander of the AMVETS Department of Maine, was part of a group who transported silhouettes from “The Silhouette Project” for viewing at the conference and was otherwise attending on normal business as he does each year. The announcement of his name as the winner of the national award at the annual Commanders Banquet was a surprise to Dewitt, who was in the audience.