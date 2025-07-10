WHA Rotating Art Gallery at CMMC displays paintings in July

LEWISTON, ME – The WHA Rotating Art Gallery at CMMC in Lewiston is proud to display the paintings of Sandra Pealer and the photographs of Mike Morin during the month of July.

Pealer is a painter who delights in the medium of watercolor. She has painted from home studios in Maine, Vermont, New York and West Virginia for over thirty years, and enjoys a style that is a dance between fluidity and exactness. She loves the way that watercolor depicts light, shadow and mystery. Recently she has returned to painting in oils as a way of broadening her artistic experience. Pealer has earned signature status in the Philadelphia, Vermont, West Virginia and North East Watercolor Societies. She is a sustaining member of the American and National Watercolor Societies. Her paintings are in private and public collections throughout the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

A native Mainer, Morin has been taking photographs since he was a young boy. He enjoys spending time outdoors; his passion is nature photography. “I find that being in nature promotes relaxation and reduces stress. I enjoy capturing images that allow me to bring that sense of peace, calm, and joy back home with me while keeping the memories of that time spent in nature fresh in my mind. It gives me great satisfaction to share my outdoor experiences with others through my photographs”.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC. As a result of the hospital safety precautions due to the pandemic, the art gallery is only available for viewing for staff, patients, and their designated visitors at this time.

Coastal Scene by Mike Morin