Local ice cream shop helps Rumford Hospital beat the heat

RUMFORD, ME – Rumford Hospital team members got an unexpected boost this week. Bob Bohren, the owner of Frosty Delite in nearby Mexico, decided to treat all of them to a free ice cream to thank them for what they do every day.

It has been a challenging June for Rumford Hospital team members who have been coping with a computer and phone system outage as well as some scorching temperatures.

“This extremely generous gift couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Stephany Jacques, RN, president of Rumford Hospital. “Bob has stepped up for this hospital on numerous occasions over the years, and we are all so grateful for his generosity. With temperatures in the high 90s, his gift was a huge hit for our team members!”

Rumford Hospital patient access team members Lori Roberts (left) and Jessica Laurinitis with Frosty Delite owner Bob Bohren.