Public Theatre unveils season schedule

“September is here, which means it’s time to go ‘back to theater’,” says Christopher Schario, Artistic Director of the Public Theatre in Lewiston. On the heels of being named “Best Theater Group in Maine” for the fifth year in a row by Down East Magazine’s Readers’ Poll and enjoying record breaking attendance for last season’s production of “Ripcord,” Lewiston-Auburn’s professional theater company is excited to start its 27th season.

Tickets are now on sale for the theater’s 2017-18 offerings, which feature an assortment of recent Off-Broadway hits and new scripts, this year emphasizing female characters and their stories. New for this season will be the “Opening Night BrewHaHa,” a free pre-show sampling of beers, courtesy of Baxter Brewing Company, on the opening night of all plays in the 2017-18 subscription series. Back again this year will be the popular “Wine-Down Thursday,” a free wine tasting before each Thursday evening performance, courtesy of Rail’s Restaurant and The Vault.

The season will officially begin with “The Revolutionists,” in performance October 20 through 29. Come see how a quartet of very independent gal pals in big wigs and corsets turn HIS-tory into HER-story in this provocative new comedy reimagining the French revolution by exciting young playwright Lauren Gunderson.

Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Maine writer Elizabeth Peavey will collaborate with the Public Theatre to present a new version of her popular play “My Mother’s Clothes are Not My Mother,” running November 10 through 19. When Peavey’s mother passed away, she was faced with the dilemma of what to do with her mother’s “stuff,” launching her on the funny and poignant journey through time chronicled by this work, which won the 2013 Maine Literary Award for Drama.

Come celebrate the holiday season with the Public Theatre’s acclaimed original production of “A Christmas Carol,” with shows on December 8, 9, and 10. You’ll rediscover the magic of theater when six actors and a fiddler bring this classic story to new life in a way you’ll never forget. With a ticket price of only $5 for those ages 18 and under, this is quality entertainment that families can afford to enjoy together.

Ring in the new year and shake off the winter blues with “Fly Me to the Moon,” running January 26 through February 4. It’s “I Love Lucy” meets “Thelma and Louise” when two Irish home-care nurses with dreams of getting rich quick instead wind up coping with a hilarious series of misadventures once their elderly patient turns up – or fails to turn up – dead.

The arrival of spring will bring the Maine premiere of “Marjorie Prime,” playing March 16 through 25. This finalist for the Pulitzer Prize is a mesmerizing sci-fi reminder about our irreplaceable need for love and connection. With the help of artificial intelligence, an elderly woman gets a handsome and younger version of her deceased husband back to keep her company. But is this really what she wants?

Watch new love bloom with the Maine Premiere of “The Midvale High School 50th Reunion,” running May 4 through 13. In this charming new romantic comedy exploring how revisiting the past can change the future, a high school reunion unexpectedly transforms an old friendship into a new love.

The season ends on May 20 with a special Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers production of “Everybody Loves Pirates.” Kids ages four and up will love watching this gang of bumbling pirates foil the plans of Lobster Boy, his reluctant sidekick, Crabby, and an overgrown sea monkey. This troupe has received three Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award in puppetry.

Located at 31 Maple Street in downtown Lewiston, the Public Theatre features Broadway-quality productions starring professional actors from New York to LA for a top ticket price of $20, and admission to all shows for students 18 and under for only $5. Season subscriptions are currently on sale. Individual tickets, gift certificates, student school-day morning performances, and group rates for parties of 10 or more are available for all productions. For more information about the 2017-18 season, including show times, call 782-3200 or see www.thepublictheatre.org.