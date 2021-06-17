2021 Summer Reading at Lewiston Public Library

From Lewiston Library

LEWISTON – The 2021 Summer Reading theme for Lewiston Public Library is “Tails and Tales,” and the program will run through Aug. 7, with reading programs for children, teens, and adults.

See the Lewiston Library website for more information and calendars:

KIDS programing features weekly themes, LIVE performers, staff virtual programs, take & make kits, and book & prize giveaways

TEEN programming features Discord gatherings, virtual book groups and games, and book and prize giveaways

ADULT programming features virtual Read ME discussions, author talks, and end-of-summer prizes

This year, children, teen, and adults are using a PASSPORT system to track reading and activities for prizes. Pick up a passport (Kids on the 3rd floor, Teen on the 2nd floor, Adult on the 1st floor — or print your own from our website using the links above), complete any 4 activities, and turn it in to be entered into prize drawings! Children and Teens also get to choose a free book for every passport completed. All ages can complete as many passports they want during the eight weeks of summer reading.

Questions? Please call 207-513-3134 or email us at lplreference@lewistonmaine.gov

Children/Family

Mr. Drew and His Animals Too LIVE in Kennedy Park. June 19 @ 10:30am–No reservations required. In case of rain, program will be streamed LIVE on Facebook from the library.

Fun Run LIVE in Kennedy Park. June 25 @ 5:00pm–No reservations required. In case of rain, program will be streamed LIVE on Facebook from the library.

Join Ms. Penny LIVE in Kennedy Park for a Hands-On Butterfly Activity! June 28 @ 10:30am–No reservations required.

Sparks’ Ark LIVE in Kennedy Park. July 16 @ 5:00pm–No reservations required. In case of rain, program will be streamed LIVE on Facebook from the library.

Judy Pancoast LIVE in Kennedy Park. July 31 @ 10:30am–No reservations required. In case of rain, program will be streamed LIVE on Facebook from the library.

Stargazing in Kennedy Park. August 6 @ 8:00pm–No reservations required. In case of rain, program will be streamed LIVE on Facebook from the library.

Every Tuesday 10:30-11:15—Lewiston Public Library – Virtual Preschool Babytime & Storytime. Children 0-5 are welcome to join the fun on Zoom as Ms. Jackie uses interactive songs and stories to introduce children to the world of books, learning, and the library. Call 207-513-3133 for details and registration.

Teen

All Summer Long: Visit the Virtual Teen Library on Discord. Join the LPL Teen Discord server to connect with other young adults online & participate in our virtual teen programming!

Are you looking for a gaming group? You’re in luck – it’s all fun and games at the Teen Library this summer! In partnership with Portland Public Library, LPL Teen presents All You Can Game, an ongoing, online game night. Try a little of everything as we test out a sampling of different games throughout the summer, including Among Us, Jackbox Games, and more. Hop on Discord for a new multiplayer game every other week, June through August.

Because of max player limits, we request that interested players give us a heads up in advance. Email us at lplreference@lewistonmaine.gov, send us a message on our @lplonline Instagram, or get in touch with Teen Library staff on our Discord server to reserve your seat.

Wednesday, June 23 @ 4:30pm – Kahoot (Trivia)

Wednesday, July 7 @ 4:30pm – Jackbox Games

Wednesday, July 21 @ 4:30pm – Scribbl.io (Pictionary)

Wednesday, August 4 @ 4:30pm – TBD

Wednesday, August 18 @ 4:30pm – TBD

Adult

Maine author Josh Gauthier will be speaking about his new book, “Land of Outcasts”, at an event hosted by the Lewiston Public Library on Thursday, June 17th. This free, public program will take place from 6 – 7 PM virtually via Zoom.

For more information, contact the LPL Adult & Teen Services desk at 513-3135 or lplreference@lewistonmaine.gov.