Senior Community Center opens for the summer

From City of Auburn

AUBURN – The City of Auburn is officially re­opening the Auburn Senior Community Center for in-person programming – just in time for summer!

“Our team has been working hard to offer a variety of take-home and outdoor programming throughout the pandemic,” said Sabrina Best, Recre­ation Director. “We’re just so excited to welcome our community back to the center.”

The Auburn Senior Community Center – lo­cated at 48 Pettengill Park Road – first opened fol­lowing renovations in No­vember of 2019, during Auburn’s year-long Ses­quicentennial celebration. The popular facility has been used nearly every day since then, booked solid with programming, meet­ings, events, and rentals, until the doors were closed in March of 2020 in re­sponse to the pandemic. “We went from thriving to surviving as we quick­ly transitioned the facility and staff to our ‘Grab & Go’ community food dis­tribution program,” said Best.

Staff and residents alike are looking forward to getting things “back to normal” at the Center. A monthly calendar of events – along with a full list of summer programs, such as take-home craft kits, movies, lawn games, trips, chair yoga, tech talks and much more – is available on the Auburn Recreation page at auburnmaine.gov.

Some small group programming started back up in May as CDC guide­lines allowed, but the fa­cility and staff are fully prepared to welcome larg­er local senior groups and clubs this summer. “In ad­dition to our fun program­ming for ages 50-plus, we host local senior groups who use the space for their weekly/monthly meetings and bingo,” said Recre­ation Specialist Jamie Longley.

New Auburn Seniors will meet on Monday July 12, doors open at 9:30am, meeting starts at 11:00am.

Robin Dow Seniors will meet on Wednesday July 14, doors open at 9:30am, meeting starts at 11:00am.

Bingo to follow each meeting.

For more information about this facility, to reg­ister for a program, or to find the monthly calendar please visit www.auburn­maine.gov, call the Auburn Recreation Department at 333-6611, or email auburn­rec@auburnmaine.gov.