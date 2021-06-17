Senior Community Center opens for the summer
From City of Auburn
AUBURN – The City of Auburn is officially reopening the Auburn Senior Community Center for in-person programming – just in time for summer!
“Our team has been working hard to offer a variety of take-home and outdoor programming throughout the pandemic,” said Sabrina Best, Recreation Director. “We’re just so excited to welcome our community back to the center.”
The Auburn Senior Community Center – located at 48 Pettengill Park Road – first opened following renovations in November of 2019, during Auburn’s year-long Sesquicentennial celebration. The popular facility has been used nearly every day since then, booked solid with programming, meetings, events, and rentals, until the doors were closed in March of 2020 in response to the pandemic. “We went from thriving to surviving as we quickly transitioned the facility and staff to our ‘Grab & Go’ community food distribution program,” said Best.
Staff and residents alike are looking forward to getting things “back to normal” at the Center. A monthly calendar of events – along with a full list of summer programs, such as take-home craft kits, movies, lawn games, trips, chair yoga, tech talks and much more – is available on the Auburn Recreation page at auburnmaine.gov.
Some small group programming started back up in May as CDC guidelines allowed, but the facility and staff are fully prepared to welcome larger local senior groups and clubs this summer. “In addition to our fun programming for ages 50-plus, we host local senior groups who use the space for their weekly/monthly meetings and bingo,” said Recreation Specialist Jamie Longley.
New Auburn Seniors will meet on Monday July 12, doors open at 9:30am, meeting starts at 11:00am.
Robin Dow Seniors will meet on Wednesday July 14, doors open at 9:30am, meeting starts at 11:00am.
Bingo to follow each meeting.
For more information about this facility, to register for a program, or to find the monthly calendar please visit www.auburnmaine.gov, call the Auburn Recreation Department at 333-6611, or email auburnrec@auburnmaine.gov.