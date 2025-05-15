FREE e-scribe now!

44th Median Iris Spring Flower Show returns to Auburn

May 15, 2025 | Author

AUBURN, ME – We would like to welcome you to the Maine Iris Society’s 44th Median Iris Spring Flower Show! Join us at the Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcom Drive, Auburn, Maine on Saturday, May 24, 1:30 to 4:00 pm. Get ready to feast your eyes on a stunning display of colorful iris flowers and spring blooms. 

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just love flowers, this event is perfect. Admission is FREE and open to the public!  Don’t miss out on the chance to admire these beautiful flowers up close. Mark your calendars and come celebrate the beauty of spring with us! Potted plant sale, too!  Come and vote for your favorite iris stalk or spring flower!

