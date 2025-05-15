“The Rise of Balloons” this year at L-A Balloon Festival

LEWISTON, ME – The Force will be strong over Lewiston this summer as the Lewiston Auburn Balloon Festival (LABF) blasts off with a Star Wars theme from Fri., Aug. 15 to Sun., Aug. 17 at Lewiston’s Simard-Payne Memorial Park, 46 Beech St.

This year’s theme, “The Rise of the Balloons,” is an out-of-this-world experience for hot-air balloon lovers, cosplay enthusiasts, and families seeking an unforgettable weekend of fun, flight, and fandom. The LABF committee, a collaboration of staff and residents from the cities of Lewiston and Auburn, brings the intergalactic theme to life with 16 hot air balloons, including four special shapes that are sure to turn heads.

Festival planners are excited to announce the return of tethered balloon rides, a perfect opportunity for guests to experience the thrill of ballooning without leaving the park. During a tethered ride, a hot air balloon rises 30 to 60 feet off the ground while remaining securely anchored, offering sweeping views of the park and city.

“The festival isn’t just about watching balloons fly across the sky,” said Mell Hamlin, LABF Committee member. “It’s about stepping into the magic and thrill while supporting our community. For decades this festival showcases the best of Lewiston Auburn during the peak of Maine summer. As always, our goal is to make it an immersive ballooning experience where you don’t just spectate, you participate while supporting local non-profits.”

LABF remains a signature summer event in Maine, drawing tens of thousands of visitors from across the world each year. It began as a creative way to spotlight the region’s vibrant small businesses and nonprofits. Today, the event spans both banks of the Androscoggin River, offering live music, car shows, a parade, and a makers’ market.

The festival is free and open to the public with something for everyone from sci-fi fans in full Storm Trooper mode to families in awe of the glow of balloons airlifting into the sky, to dancing the night away with Saturday night’s headliner band, Motor Booty Affair.

Organizers invite local businesses, organizations, and individuals to consider sponsorship opportunities. For more information, email at labf@lewistonmaine.gov. To check the event schedule, book a ride, and get the latest updates, visit www.laballoonfest.org or like/tag/follow LABF social media pages at facebook.com/laballoonfest.