A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Public Theatre this weekend only!

This weekend only, get your holiday off to a great start with The Public Theatre’s acclaimed and inventive adaptation of A Christmas Carol! Six actors and a live fiddler perform the Dickens’ out of this holiday classic sure to delight audiences of all ages. All children under 18 only $15!

A Christmas Carol: Friday, December 13 at 7pm, Sat Dec 14 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday Dec 15 at 2 pm. Tickets at ThePublicTheatre.org or call 782-3200. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.