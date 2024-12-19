New Chief Advancement Officer at Good Shepherd Food Bank

AUBURN, ME – After a nationwide search, Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine is pleased to announce the promotion of Robin McCarthy to Chief Advancement Officer.

This key leadership position will guide the Development, Communications, and Government Affairs teams in advancing Good Shepherd Food Bank’s strategic initiatives to ensure that everyone in Maine is food secure. McCarthy, who joined the Food Bank’s development and communications division in 2019, will focus on building sustainable fundraising success and driving awareness of the Food Bank’s mission to end hunger in Maine with collaboration and inclusivity.

“It’s a complete honor to step into the role of Chief Advancement Officer for my next chapter at Good Shepherd Food Bank. I’ve had a front-row seat to the surge in hunger that began with the pandemic and continues to grow, the dedication of our talented team in meeting these challenges with agility and professionalism, and the generosity of Mainers who tirelessly contribute their time, resources, and voices to help one another,” said McCarthy. “I’m excited to partner with my colleagues and stakeholders across the state to harness this spirit of community support and ensure everyone in Maine has access to the food they need to thrive.”

McCarthy’s experience engaging audiences and inspiring action in advocacy, development, and communications for organizations working at state and national levels, combined with her strategic leadership, made her a standout candidate in the selection process. Her promotion comes at a pivotal time for the Food Bank, as it embarks on the next phase of its mission to ensure food security for all Mainers.

“At the close of this extensive selection process with over 100 candidates, I am overjoyed that Robin is our choice for this important role at the food bank,” stated Heather Paquette, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “Her deep understanding of our food security work, care for her team and our partners, and unshakable leadership traits make her a perfect fit for the role. Robin is a creative thinker and demonstrates resiliency and adaptability through all challenges she faces. She is ready to lead the next chapter of our work towards achieving food security for everyone in Maine.”

Robin McCarthy’s appointment to Chief Advancement Officer highlights a new and exciting chapter for Maine’s only Feeding America member food bank. For more information on how you can help, please visit www.FeedingMaine.org. Together, we can achieve food security for everyone in Maine.

