CMMC welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Healthcare is pleased to welcome a new orthopedic surgeon. Saad Mohammad, DO, is an orthopedic trauma surgeon who will be working at CMMC.

Dr. Mohammad earned his undergraduate degree at Salisbury University in Maryland and went to medical school at the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Michigan and a fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Dr. Mohammad said he chose orthopedics largely for the opportunity to help and heal people at the most vulnerable period of their lives.

“Everyone deserves basic healthcare, regardless of status,” Dr. Mohammad said. “This is why I treat everyone with respect and humility.”

“The people of central Maine are very fortunate to have someone of Dr. Mohammad’s caliber here,” said Lauren Adey, MD, chief of Central Maine Orthopedics. “He brings a wealth of expertise in orthopedic care, and his commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-centered treatment aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality healthcare for our patients.”

Central Maine Orthopedics has been named a Cigna Center of Excellence for hip and knee replacement. It has also been named a Blue Distinction Center by Blue Cross and Blue Shield.