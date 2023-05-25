Abdi, Dhalac Speak at Maine’s First Black Voices Advocacy Day

AUGUSTA, ME (May 18, 2023) – Rep. Mana Abdi, D-Lewiston, and Rep. Deqa Dhalac, D-South Portland, spoke to their experiences as first-term members in the Maine House of Representatives and called on young Black Mainers to engage in politics during the state’s inaugural Black Voices Advocacy Day at the State House on Thursday.

Rep. Abdi speaks at Black Voices Advocacy Day at the State House.

Rep. Dhalac speaks at Black Voices Advocacy Day at the State House.